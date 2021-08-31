Games between the Tennessee Smokies and Rocket City Trash Pandas have been postponed through Wednesday.
The Tennessee Smokies organization had a positive COVID-19 test, and this will allow for additional testing and contact tracing, according to a press release.
Tickets to the games from Aug. 31-Sept. 1 can be exchanged for any remaining home game left on the 2021 Trash Pandas schedule. According to the press release, the tickets must be exchanged at the Trash Pandas ticket office at Toyota Field.
