Rocket City Trash Pandas starting pitcher Christopher Molina pitched a gem in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, throwing eight scoreless innings.
This win brought a halt to an eight-game losing streak for the Trash Pandas.
Before the Trash Pandas would even tally a hit, Blue Wahoos pitcher and top pitching prospect Max Meyer in the Miami Marlins organization retired 12 batters in a row.
But Rocket City's David MacKinnon singled in the top of the fifth to start things off. Michael Cruz followed up by reaching on an error. Torii Hunter Jr. then hit a RBI double off the wall in right-center to score MacKinnon.
Carlos Herrera Jr. drove in Cruz on a fielder's choice, and Carson Mathews hit a RBI single to score Hunter to put the Trash Pandas up 3-0. The Trash Pandas got their fourth and final run in the bottom of the sixth on a throwing error.
Molina allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out 11 Pensacola batters.
Rocket City's Mitch Nay went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Torii Hunter Jr. and Carson Mathews each recorded a single and a RBI.
Thursday's game
This game was canceled due to contract tracing within the Trash Pandas organization.
