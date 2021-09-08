Despite putting runners in scoring position throughout the game, the Rocket City Trash Pandas couldn't score any runs in their 3-0 loss Tuesday night to the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field.
Two singles by Rocket City's Luis Aviles Jr. and David MacKinnon, but were unable to score a run as Birmingham starting pitcher Emilio Vargas struck out Michael Cruz.
The Barons added their first run in the bottom of the first off of Trash Pandas starting pitcher Chase Silseth after a sacrifice fly by Xavier Fernandez.
Aviles was thrown out at home plate in the third in an effort to tie the game after an error by the Birmingham defense.
Silseth pitched three innings allowing just one run on two hits while walking two and tallying three strikeouts.
The Barons added to their lead in the fifth to make it 3-0 on a two-run home run by Carlos Perez off of Trash Pandas starter Houston Harding.
The Trash Pandas put runners on base in the sixth, eighth and ninth, but Vargas and the Barons bullpen were able to maintain the shutout throughout the rest of the night.
The Trash Pandas had seven hits in the game with Aviles and MacKinnon getting two.
