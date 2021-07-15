A seven-run third inning along with a solid outing from the bullpen propelled the Rocket City Trash Pandas to an 8-5 win Tuesday night over the Birmingham Barons in the series opener at Regions Field.
The Barons put up the first three runs of the game in the bottom of the first on a three-run home run by Micker Adolfo off of Trash Pandas starting pitcher Chris Rodriguez. Rodriquez was quickly pulled from the game. He allowed three runs on four hits while only recording two outs. Rocket City reliever Kyle Molnar got the final out of the first inning.
Trash Pandas reliever Boomer Biegalski kept the Birmingham bats at bay in the second before the Trash Pandas got things going offensively.
Ray-Patrick Didder led off the top of the third for the Trash Pandas with a single. Anthony Mulrine was hit by a pitch, and Torii Hunter Jr. walked to load the bases.
With ducks on the pond, Luis Aviles Jr. hit a double to center, scoring Didder and Mulrine to make it a one-run game. A couple batters later, Orlando Martinez hit a RBI single to score Hunter to tie the game at 3-3. Mitch Nay followed with a free pass to reload the bases, allowing Izzy Wilson to take full advantage. He launched a 386-foot grand slam over the right field wall to give the Trash Pandas a 7-3 lead. It was Wilson’s league-leading 15th home run of the season.
In the fourth, Mulrine added one more run to the Trash Pandas' lead with a solo home run down the left field line to put the Trash Pandas up 8-3. Mulrine played baseball collegiately at Samford University in Birmingham from 2017-2019.
In Biegalski’s five innings of work out of the bullpen, he gave up just one run on four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts to earn his third victory of the season. The one run allowed came off a solo shot from Birmingham’s Romy Gonzalez in the fifth.
Trash Pandas reliever Oliver Ortega came in for Biegalski in the seventh and pitched his sixth-straight scoreless outing in two innings. Nathan Bates gave up one run in the ninth but secured the victory for Rocket City.
