The Rocket City Trash Pandas launched a couple home runs to give them a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the Tennessee Smokies Thursday night at Smokies Stadium.
Izzy Wilson got the Trash Pandas going with two outs in the eighth, hitting a solo home run over the right field wall to tie things up at 4-4. This was Wilson's second home run of the night and ninth on the season.
Michael Cruz reached base for the Trash Pandas in the ninth after being hit by a pitch to begin the inning. Torii Hunter Jr. followed that up with what would be a game-winning two-run home run to right center.
Rocket City's Nathan Bates retired all three Tennessee batters he faced in the ninth in order to give the Trash Pandas their third-straight victory.
The Smokies got on the board quickly in the bottom of the first off of Rocket City starting pitcher Cooper Criswell with an RBI triple by Tennessee's Christopher Morel. Morel eventually came around to score on an RBI single by Chase Stumpf to give Tennessee a 2-0 lead.
Wilson hit his first home run of the game in the top half of the second, putting the Trash Pandas on the board. In the top of the third, Hunter Jr. led off the frame with a double to left. Orlando Martinez took advantage, hitting a two-run home run of Tennessee starting pitcher Peyton Remy to give the Trash Pandas their first lead of the game at 3-2.
Tennessee tied the game up at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth on a RBI groundout.
Criswell pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts.
Rocket City reliever Kieran Lovegrove kept the score knotted up at 3-3 until the seventh when a wild pitch forced in the go-ahead run for the Smokies. Lovegrove pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up one run on two hits with five walks and four strikeouts.
Despite Lovegrove's erratic outing, Wilson and Hunter Jr. bailed him out with a pair of long balls to win the game for the Trash Pandas.
Wilson went 4-for-4 with two solo home runs, giving him the outright lead in home runs in Double-A South with nine. The Trash Pandas also lead Double-A South in home runs as a team with 48.
Bates earned the win for the Trash Pandas on the mound for his two innings pitched and no runs allowed.
Wednesday’s game
Trash Pandas 10, Tennessee 9
Similar to the first game in the series Tuesday with Rocket City squeaking by with a one-run victory, the Trash Pandas did the same Wednesday night, defeating the Tennessee Smokies 10-9 for their second-straight one-run win at Smokies Stadium.
With a 9-9 tie in the top of the eighth, Rocket City’s Mitch Nay reached base on what proved to be a costly throwing error by Tennessee’s Grayson Byrd. In the very next at-bat, David MacKinnon made the Smokies pay, hitting a RBI single to center field, scoring Nay for the go-ahead and ultimately game-winning run of 10-9.
Rocket City reliever Boomer Bieglaski maintained the one-run advantage in the bottom of the eighth despite giving up a two-out double. The closer for the Trash Pandas, Connor Higgins, came in for the ninth allowing a leadoff single, but he got out the next three batters in order, securing the victory for the Trash Pandas.
Rocket City scored four runs in the top of the second on a RBI infield single by Hunter Jr., a bases-loaded walk to Orlando Martinez and a two-run double by Nay.
Tennessee rallied for three runs in the bottom of the frame off of Rocket City starting pitcher Denny Brady. In Brady’s 3 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up three runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
The Trash Pandas increased their lead to 7-3 in the fifth on a two-run blast by Ibandel Isabel, his fourth of the season, followed by another RBI infield single by Hunter Jr, giving the Trash Pandas their seventh run of the game.
What seemed like a comfortable advantage for the Trash Pandas was quickly erased in the bottom of the fifth, as Tennessee plated six runs thanks in large part to a grand slam by D.J. Artis to give the Smokies a 9-7 lead.
Rocket City got one back in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Nay. Anthony Mulrine tied things up at 9-9 for the Trash Pandas in the seventh on a RBI double to center field, which led to the late two-out rally by the Trash Pandas in the eighth to score the winning run.
Bieglaski gave up one earned run on two hits in his four innings of relief to earn the win. Higgins earned his fourth save of the season.
All nine Trash Pandas in the lineup earned at least one hit, with eight of the nine scoring a run. Martinez, Mulrine and Hunter Jr. each had two hits while Nay had three RBIs.
