Turf's Up!

Workers with Eagle Golf and Athletics lay down artificial turf at Athens Stadium Monday afternoon. Athens High School coach Cody Gross said gravel work was completed July 25, but the turf did not arrive until Friday. Gross said he has been told multiple crews will work around the clock to lay down the turf in preparation for Athens' 2019 season, which begins Aug. 30 with a home game against Gardendale. The installation of the artificial turf should take about 10 days.
