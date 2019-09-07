If you looked at most of the statistics from East Limestone's game against Madison Academy Friday night, you would think it would have been a very close game, perhaps with the Indians even coming out on top.
East had more total yards, more rushing yards and more first downs than the Mustangs, but the biggest statistic of the night was turnovers, and that statistic doomed the Indians to a 42-20 defeat in a Class 5A, Region 8 clash.
East Limestone had six turnovers, including five interceptions in Friday's loss. Two of the interceptions were returned for touchdowns by the Mustangs defense. Madison Academy, on the other hand, had just one turnover.
The first half was mostly a defensive struggle. It took Madison Academy nearly the entire first quarter to score, as Avery Seaton threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Slate Rucker with 32 seconds remaining in the quarter to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead.
The score would remain that way until 1:43 left in the first half, as Seaton hooked up with Rucker again, this time on a 22-yard touchdown strike, to put the Mustangs up 14-0 at halftime.
Madison Academy basically put the game in the first minute of the second quarter, as they scored two quick touchdowns. Jackson Hirschler returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown just 34 seconds into the second half. Madison Academy then got the ball right back after another turnover, and scored again.
Seaton threw his third touchdown pass of the game, this one a 29-yard toss to Clay Pitsinos, and with 11:06 remaining in the third quarter, Madison Academy suddenly found itself up 28-0.
East Limestone finally got on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Sutherland, but Madison Academy answered back with a 1-yard touchdown run by Josh Malone with 1:00 left in the quarter.
East would score twice in the fourth quarter on a Kollin Swart 31-yard touchdown run and a Crimson Bivens 4-yard touchdown run, but Madison Academy would score on another interception return, this one an 18-yard return by Kai Watson.
DJ Davis and Swart was the bright spots for East Limestone. Davis rushed for 103 yards on 14 carries, while Swart had 78 rushing yards and 52 receiving yards.
East Limestone (1-1, 0-1) will play at Madison County next Friday in another region contest.
