Athens High School held a signing day Wednesday for two athletes to sign their letters of intent.
Students gathered in the gym at the high school along with the athletes’ coaches and family to celebrate as the two prepared to take the next step in their athletic and academic careers.
Kameron Gatewood signed his letter to play football for Tuskegee University.
Isaiah Unger signed for wrestling at Elmhurst University.
“Wrestling has taught me a lot. Ready to be able to get back to it by ... going up to Illinois ... and performing and coming back down here and helping out with the wrestling team and brining us back to the golden age,” Unger said.
Head Wrestling Coach Andrew Campbell said he was proud of Unger and looked forward to him coming back to help out the team.
“After having him for two years as my team captain, I’m going to be emotional with him leaving. I love him like my son,” Campbell said.
In announcing his signing, Gatewood said he promised his coach he would keep it short, thanking those important to him.
“I want to thank God, my family, my coaches for being a part of my life. They played a big role,” Gatewood said.
Head Football Coach Cody Gross said this would just be the start for Gatewood.
“Kameron has put in the work,” Gross said. “He had to overcome a lot this year with injury early in the year, missed half the season, battled through it, came back early. A lot of that had to do with his strength and a lot of that had to do with his toughness and the fact that he wanted to be there for his teammates.”
He was a high scorer for the team once he was back from his injury, scoring nine touchdowns in the final five games of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.