Athens High School has suspended its football practices until at least Aug. 20 after two athletes tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said Monday.
The football team was scheduled to take team pictures Monday afternoon but had to abruptly cancel after the positive tests were confirmed. The school system said in a press release it hoped football team activities could resume Aug. 20.
That would give Athens only one more practice day before the Golden Eagles open their season Aug. 21 at Fort Payne. Athens’ first home game is Aug. 28 against James Clemens.
On Suunday, Athens City Schools was notified two employees tested positive for COVID-19, the school said in a press release. ACS confirmed one of the two employees was present at football practice the previous Friday. Both employees are currently under quarantine.
Athens City Schools have asked parents of football players to monitor their children for symptoms over the next several days. The Alabama Department of Public Health may reach out to parents as part of their contact tracing to notify anyone who may have had close contact with the students who tested positive.
If symptoms develop, students will need to quarantine and/or be tested for COVID-19. Parents should contact their healthcare provider to determine if testing is needed, ACS said in the release.
ACS said it is confident in the safety measures in place at practice, but the school has no control over what students do outside of practice. ACS is asking players to ensure they stay at least 6 feet away from anyone outside their family and to wear a mask if they cannot maintain 6-foot distancing.
“We want to have a fun and safe football season, but we also understand that this can only happen if students, parents and the school system work together,” acting superintendent Beth Patton said.
