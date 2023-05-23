North-South All-Star squads for the upcoming 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star softball competition have been selected. The two 18-member teams comprised of 2024 rising seniors were announced by Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association Monday.
The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) will also host all-star games basketball, baseball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week, July 17-22.
Coaches for the 2023 All-Star softball squads are: (North) Christy Ferguson, Danville; Becky Seymour, Moody; Kent Chambers, Bob Jones, administrative coach; (South) Christ Steiner, Brewbaker Tech; Cindy Hawthorne, Brantley; and Susan Barnes, Elba administrative coach.
The South Softball All-Star coaching staff includes two coaches who guided their teams to state titles in 2023. Steiner led Brewbaker Tech to the 5A state championship, and Hawthorne directed Brantley to the Class state title.
The South team features four players who competed in the 2023 AHSAA State Softball Championships at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park – Class 6A MVP Mya Holt of Class 6A state champion Wetumpka, her teammate Ella Watson; Jesslyn Gordon of Class 7A state runner-up Fairhope; Mary Suzan Aman of Class 4A runner-up Houston Academy; and Reese Cauley of Class 3A runner-up Opp.
The North All-Stars feature two players who competed in a 2023 State softball championship game last week. Hewitt-Trussville’s Sara Phillips helped the Huskies claim the Class 7A state title, Morgan Stiles helped Athens High School finish second in the Class 6A state tourney this year and win the state crown in 2022.
The North-South all-star softball competition will be held at Lagoon Park on Wednesday, July 19. The doubleheader will be live streamed by the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network.
The North swept last year’s games 6-3 and 10-5 to up its lead I the series to 29-23-3.
North All-Stars
Josie Bunch - West End, P/IF
Margaret Daniel - Spain Park, C
Leigh-Anna Davis - Buckhorn, OG/SS
Emilie Godfrey - Hartselle, P
Abigail Bunt - Glencoe, C/UTL
MacKenzie Harper - Hillcrest, Tuscaloosa, P
Abigail Herndon - Brooks, P/IF/OF
Claire Holt - Athens Bible, SS/OF
Mariami Hubbard - Huntsville, SS/2B
Natalia Kenyatta - Bob Jones, 3B/C
Presley Lively - Helena, OF
Mallory Ogle - John Carroll Catholic, OF
Sara Phillips - Hewitt-Trussville, P
Gracyn Spicer - Madison County, P/IF
Morgan Stiles - Athens, IF/P
Ella Ussery - Spain Park, P/1B
Laney Williams - Thompson, C/IF
Brantlee Wortham - Randolph County, P/IF
North coaches
Christy Ferguson - Danville
Becky Seymour - Moody
Kent Chambers - Bob Jones (administrative)
South All-Stars
Bria Allen - Central, Phenix City, 1B
Mary Suzan Aman - Houston Academy, OF, CF
Mikayla Baumgartner - Mary G. Montgomery, P, SS, UT
Reese Cauley - Opp, P, 1B
Jesslyn Gordon - Fairhope, 3B, 1B
Mya Holt - Wetumpka, P, OF
Emma Hudson - Alma Bryant, 2B
Brelynne Hughes - Saraland, SS, 2B, P
Jaicee Massey - Baker, CF, OF
Gracie Mitchell - Leroy, CF, SS
Ella-Grace Nobles - Spanish Fort, C, 3B
Jaycee Quinn - Verbena, P, 1B
Kaylee Robles - Prattville, IF
Brianna Ryan - Theodore, IF, P, C
Reagan Taylor - Horseshoe Bend, SS, OF, P
Keesheinna Titi - Gulf Shores, C, SS
Gracie Ward - Slocomb, OF, C
Ella Watson - Wetumpka, P, OF
SOUTH COACHES
Chris Steiner - Brewbaker Tech
Cindy Hawthorne - Brantley
Susan Barnes - Elba (Administrative)
