Camryn Maxson, 9, and Charleigh Maxson, 12, just arrived back in Athens from their team’s trip to Hjørring, Denmark, where the two girls excelled on the international stage against strong competition from all over the globe.
“They really are a special couple of girls,” Craig Stults, CottonTown United’s club director, said. “They scored in all but one of the games that we played in, so I’d say there is definitely a sibling rivalry going on for who can outdo the other.”
CottonTown United, Athens premier youth soccer club, brought together a team of 13 standout players, including the Maxson sisters, to travel across the Atlantic Ocean to play six games against the best-of-the best from various nations.
“Soccer is a game that is played differently in other places around the world,” Micah Ledbetter, a CottonTown United head coach, said. “A lot of the players on the teams we faced had more of a physical mindset on the game, whereas we teach more of the technical side of the game for the kids.”
The event — known as the Dana Cup Tournament — ran from July 24-29. The weeklong tournament allowed for the Maxson sisters to fully showcase their talents, as they helped lead their team to an undefeated record in group play, and a 5-1 record overall.
“Both Charleigh and Camryn found success in that physical European style of play,” Mike Maxson, the two girl’s dad, said. “Charleigh is extremely strong and powerful, while Camryn is fast and quick, so they were able to utilize their different skills to find that success.”
The two sisters made their dad and coaches proud this past week, as they managed to show off their prowess on the pitch, with both young girls finishing first and second on their team in scoring after the six games.
“I was just so excited to see them walk out there and do so well to represent America, and especially to represent Athens,” Mike Maxson said. “We have no clue what their future has in store for them, with how young they are, but they are continuing to play and practice so that they can continue to get better in the sport.”
