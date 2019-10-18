Athens Bible School senior Nicolas Ulrich's final Athens Bible School Invitational meet was his best as he took first place in the Class 1A-3A boys race, defeating Westminster Christian Academy's Kyle VanKirk by just over a second.
Ulrich finished the race in 17:10.70, while VanKirk was right behind, finishing in 17:11.90. Athens Bible runner Christopher Waddell also finished strongly, taking 15th place in a field of 92 runners with a time of 19:02.07.
The cross country meet, which was held Tuesday, is thought to be the oldest continuously held cross country meet in Alabama. The meet has been held each year since 1976, the past 19 of those at the Sportsplex.
Lindsay Lane and Clements also had runners competing in the 1A-3A race. Brady Anderson was the top Lindsay Lane finisher, placing ninth with a time of 18:28.41. Henry Woodall also took home a top-20 finish for the Lions, coming home 16th with a time of 19:05.80.
Clements' top finisher was Andrew Bates, who placed 26th with a time of 20:11.81.
ABS, Lindsay Lane and Clements also had runners competing in the 1A-3A girls race. Athens Bible's Claire Sandlin was the top local finisher, placing 17th in a field of 53 runners with a time of 24:48.18. Lindsay Lane's top finisher was Natalie Furlong, who was 26th while Clements was led by Bella Terry, who placed 30th.
In the boys 4A-7A division, West Limestone was the top finishing school, placing fifth out of 10 teams. Levi Jackson was West's top finisher, placing 17th in a field of 118 runners with a time of 19:18. Teammate Ethan Navas came home 25th with a time of 19:40.20
The top local finisher was Elkmont's Alex Kuntz, who finished 10th with a time of 18:18.11. Ardmore's Carter Richardson was close behind, placing 12th with a time of 18:45.18. Ardmore's Alex Flannagan and Elkmont's Christian Smith also had top-30 finishes, placing 26th and 29th, respectively.
Six teams competed in the girls 4A-7A division, with Elkmont coming home in third place. The Red Devils were led by Claudia Allen, who finished 9th in a field of 68 runners with a time of 22:23.28. Elkmont's Guadalupe Salgado also had a top-15 finish, placing 14th with a time of 23:17.28.
The top local finisher was West Limestone's Katie Serrato, who came home eighth with a time of 22:01.93. Teammate Cassidy Winter was 13th with a time of 23:12.20.
Ardmore's top finisher was seventh-grader Aynslee Malone, who placed 15th with a time of 23:20.38.
