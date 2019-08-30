FLORENCE — Entering the game as a double-digit underdog at home, the University of North Alabama opened its 2019 season with a solid 26-17 win over Western Illinois at Braly Stadium.
North Alabama never trailed in the game, as the Lions hosted their first Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team at home since 1992. The Lions out gained the visitors 412 yards to 302 and did not commit a turnover, while forcing two by the Leathernecks.
UNA showed a big-play offense with touchdown plays of 75 and 62 yards. Kicker Joe Gurley nailed career-long field goals of 48 and 42 yards.
Terence Humphrey rushed for 102 yards on 12 carries, and Cortez Hall had two catches for 113 yards for his third-consecutive 100-yard receiving game. UNA quarterback Christian Lopez completed 17 of 32 passes for 290 yards and one TD.
North Alabama got on the scoreboard first as Lopez scored on a two-yard run to cap a seven-play, 52-yard drive. Sam Contorno missed the extra-point attempt, but UNA led 6-0 at 2:24 of the first quarter.
The Lions extended their lead to 9-0 at 10:24 of the second quarter when Gurley booted a career-best 48-yard field goal.
Western Illinois got its first score with 4:08 left in the half, as Deontez Thompson found the end zone on a nine-yard run. Nathan Erickson’s PAT closed the gap to 9-7.
North Alabama answered immediately, scoring on the next play from scrimmage. Lopez hit Hall with a 75-yard scoring strike, and Gurley’s PAT put UNA’s advantage at 16-7.
With the Lions punting from deep in their own territory just before the half, WIU’s Jared Drake blocked the punt, and Herschel Blakenship recovered at the two-yard line and took it in for the TD. Erickson’s PAT made it 16-14 with just 1:39 left in the half.
UNA was able to move into scoring position quickly, and Gurley’s 42-yard field goal on the final play of the half made it 19-14 at intermission.
Western Illinois got a 41-yard Erickson field goal on its first possession of the second half but that was it for the Leathernecks as they pulled to within two at 19-17.
Humphrey provided a cushion for the Lions with a 62-yard touchdown run with 2:30 left in the third quarter to make it 26-17.
UNA’s defense not only forced two turnovers but added four quarterback sacks and six tackles for loss.
UNA travels to Montana on Sept. 7 before returning home to host Alabama A&M on Sept. 14.
