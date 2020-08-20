UNA releases 4-game 2020 football schedule

FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama has completed its 2020 fall football schedule with the announcement that the Lions will open the season on October 3 in Lynchburg, Virginia, against FBS opponent Liberty University.
The addition of Liberty gives North Alabama three FBS opponents on its 2020 slate. UNA will play at Southern Mississippi on November 7 and at Brigham Young on November 21.
North Alabama's only home game this fall will be against long-time rival Jacksonville State at Braly Stadium on October 17.
The schedule allows an off week for the Lions between each game.
The games will mark UNA's first meetings ever with Liberty, Southern Mississippi and BYU in football. The Jacksonville State series dates back to UNA's first football game in 1949 when the sport was revived at the school. The two schools have met 47 times previously, but the Gamecocks have not played in Florence at Braly Stadium since 1992.
North Alabama is in its third year of transition to Division I and FCS football and is one of only a handful of FCS teams pursuing a 2020 Fall schedule.
2020 North Alabama Football Schedule
Oct. 3 — at Liberty
Oct.17 — vs. Jacksonville State
Nov. 7 — at Southern Mississippi
Nov. 21 — at BYU
