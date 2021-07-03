Six unearned runs and a costly error in the sixth inning led to the Rocket City Trash Pandas second-straight loss against the Tennessee Smokies Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium.
It was a pitchers duel between Tennessee starter Erich Uelman and Rocket City’s Aaron Hernandez until the sixth inning.
Hernandez allowed a free pass to Smokies second baseman Carlos Sepulveda followed up by two consecutive strikeouts. With two outs, center fielder Brennan Davis hit a line drive that was misplayed by the Trash Pandas' Orlando Martinez in left field, allowing the runners to move to second and third.
Hernandez then gave up a two-run double to first baseman Jared Young followed by an RBI double from third baseman Chase Strumpf. Smokies catcher Tyler Payne hit a single to center to score Strumpf. After left fielder Darius Hill reached base, right fielder Christopher Morel hit another two-run double to give the Smokies a 6-0 lead.
The Trash Pandas put two runs on board in the seventh on a Ibandel Isabel two-run home run over the right field wall.
The Smokies added their seventh and final run in the bottom of the frame on a solo shot by Zach Davis to give Tennessee a 7-2 lead.
Uelman got the win for the Smokies. He had six shutout innings on three hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Hernandez took the loss for the Trash Pandas. He allowed six unearned runs on six hits in his 3 1/3 innings pitched with three walks and six strikeouts.
The Trash Pandas totaled six hits on the night, while the Smokies finished with nine.
Thursday's game
Postponed due to rain.
