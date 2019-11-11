UPDATE: Athens blows away Buckhorn, 62-14

After being knocked out in the first round of the playoffs the past two years, Athens coaches and players made it their mission to get past the 11th game of the season and continue on to the 12th.
They did just that Friday night, dominating Buckhorn and taking a 62-14 win in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“The way we practiced this week had everything to do with (the win),” Athens coach Cody Gross said. “That's the best week of practice we've had. Our scout team had an unbelievable week. They set the tone for it, and everybody else came on with that same energy.”
Athens scored on seven of its first eight possessions in the game, and probably would have scored on all eight except they let the clock run out in the first half while inside Buckhorn's 20-yard line and already holding a 41-0 lead.
The Golden Eagles finished the game with 399 rushing yards and 499 total yards. The Athens defense was just as dominant. It held Buckhorn to just 43 total yards in the first half. Buckhorn standout wide receiver Riley Irwin had just two catches in the game, and they both came in the fourth quarter long after Athens had pulled its starters.
“The defense played really, really well,” Gross said. “That's probably the best we've played this year. I'm really proud of our (coaching) staff. I probably don't talk about them enough. We've got an unbelievable staff. They put a great plan together, and the guys were able to execute it.”
Athens wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. After holding Buckhorn to a three and out to start the game, the Golden Eagles drove 56 yards in five plays, finishing the drive with a 10-yard Tokey Porter touchdown run. Kevin Jurado added the extra point.
Buckhorn again went three and out, and Athens scored again as Jordan Scott made the first of his three rushing touchdowns, this one a 2-yard run.
Scott capped off Athens' next drive with a 31-yard touchdown run that put the Golden Eagles up 21-0 after one quarter. He then scored on a 3-yard run early in the second quarter to give Athens a 28-point lead.
After rushing for three touchdowns, Scott's arm did the work on Athens' next two scores. The junior quarterback threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Braden Gross midway through the second quarter, and then he gave the Golden Eagles a 41-point lead with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Maclin.
Athens increased the lead to 48 points on a 64-yard touchdown run by Julius Mayberry in the first minute of the second half.
Buckhorn finally got on the board early in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Brandon McNeal to Irwin, but Athens immediately answered when A'vonte' Thompson ran the ensuing kickoff back 87 yards for a touchdown.
Athens got its final score of the night on an 80-yard touchdown run by Dylan Roper. Buckhorn's final score came on a 35-yard touchdown pass from McNeal to Lyric Gurley.
Scott played only the first half for Athens but still finished the game with 90 yards rushing, 98 yards passing and five total touchdowns.
It was the first playoff victory for Athens since 2013, and Gross said it was a great reward for the senior class, who were freshmen when Gross took over as head coach in 2016.
“It couldn't happen to a better group of guys,” Gross said. “These seniors came in and they've been a part of this whole process. Nobody knows what they've done except those guys and this staff. They've poured their hearts and souls into this program, and I couldn't be more proud for them.”
Athens (8-3) will travel to play Clay-Chalkville in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs next week. Clay-Chalkville (9-2) defeated Helena 17-0 Friday night.
It is a familiar opponent for Athens. Clay-Chalkville defeated the Golden Eagles 21-0 in the first round of the 2017 playoffs, and Gross knows Friday night will be a similar challenge.
“Coach (Drew) Gilmer is a class act, and they've got a great program,” Gross said. “It will be a heck of a challenge. There are just 16 teams left, and there ain't no weak sisters. Every week is going to be a battle. I'm just glad to be one of those 16.”
