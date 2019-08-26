UPDATE: Clements runs over Elkmont, 50-6

Clements coach Michael Parker wanted to start Friday night's game against Elkmont fast, but he probably didn't expect the Colts to start as fast as they did.
Deontae Crenshaw ran the opening kickoff back 72 yards for a touchdown to light the fuse, and Clements' offensive line and running backs did the rest in a 50-6 win over the Red Devils.
“We executed the kickoff return like we've been going over it,” Parkerk said. “Deontae was able to bust loose and start fast. That's a definite confidence builder when you can do that. It helps out the defense and the offense. We were able to pin our ears back and just get after them.”
Crenshaw's kickoff return was just the beginning to the good night for the Colts. Clements ran the ball at will against the Elkmont defense, rolling up 449 rushing yards on 44 carries. The Colts held Elkmont to just 74 yards on the ground and had a 477-90 edge in total yardage.
Jairrice Pryor was the main catalyst for the Clements' ground attack. Pryor rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Ian Ezell also had a big night with 72 yards and a score on just three carries.
“We felt like they were lining up to stop the inside run, so we started with the outside run and were able to execute blocking and execute the run game the way it's supposed to be done,” Parker said. “We just took what they were giving us, and that's what we kept doing all night. It was a good night for the offensive line and the running backs.”
Clements scored twice more in the first quarter after the Crenshaw's opening kick return, with Pryor scoring on a 29-yard run and a 1-yard run to give the Colts a 20-0 lead after one quarter of play.
Elkmont got its only touchdown early in the second quarter on a 12-yard scoring run by Ty Roberts. However, Clements marched right back down the field and scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Will Hollan to Hunter Hall.
Clements scored once again late in the second quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by Holden Graves to give the Colts a 34-6 lead at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Clements scored twice more in the fourth for the final margin. Hayden Graves scored on a 5-yard touchdown run before Ian Ezell closed the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown scamper.
Parker said he was pleased with his team's ability to not just start fast, but carry that momentum all the way through the game.
“We did things the way we are supposed to do it,” Parker said. “I'm proud of the kids' effort and the ability to maintain their intensity from the start to the end.”
Elkmont was led by Jonah Smith, who had 36 yards on 11 carries.
Clements (1-0) hosts Tanner Friday night, while Elkmont (0-1) hosts Ardmore.
