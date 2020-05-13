Virus forces football coaches to adjust

High school football players across Alabama should be out on the practice field, putting in work to prepare themselves for the fall season.
However, like many other things in life, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into spring football practice plans, causing coaches to resort to technology to try and prepare their players for the upcoming season.
“I’ll tell you one thing, this (new coronavirus) has made me a whole lot better with using technology,” East Limestone coach Jeff Pugh said. “We’ve had Zoom (videoconference) meetings with the players two times a week. We do an offensive line period, and have offense and defense. We’re going to start doing special teams next week. We’re putting in what we would’ve done in the spring, but just not physically getting to go through it.”
But for many coaches, technology doesn’t replace the bond they have with their players when they get to coach them face-to-face.
“I’m not gonna lie, it’s been tough,” West Limestone coach Shelby Davis said. “You go from seeing your kids every day to I haven’t seen some of them in six to eight weeks. It’s tough, because they’re just like your extended family. I treat them like they’re my own kids. Imagine if you don’t get to see your own kids for several days or weeks. Just not having that daily face-to-face communication with them is hard.”
Clements football coach Michael Parker doesn’t just have a face-to-face relationship with his football players, but all the athletes at the high school. Parker runs the weight program for not only the Colts’ football program, but all of Clements athletics, including female sports. He said he’s missing those athletes as much as his football players.
“You just get used to seeing your kids and being around them,” Parker said. “All these other teachers in the county have two months away from kids in June and July, and as coaches, we don’t get that. Not that I would want to spend that time away, but we’re just not used to not seeing the kids. I never knew how much I really enjoyed being around them until now.”
Each coach said they’ve sent workouts to their players so they will stay in shape. They sends two separate workouts — one for the players who have access to weights and one for those who don’t.
“Everybody doesn’t have a weight set at home, so we’ve had to adjust and do more sit ups and push ups and work on the core stuff,” Parker said. “I feel like the kids maybe aren’t doing all the workouts, because now we’re up to doing 550 push ups and sit ups a day. The girls are probably doing better than the guys.”
Pugh said he and his coach utilize an app called Flipgrid to try and monitor their players’ participation in workouts.
“We put drills out there for them to do during the week,” Pugh said. “They can do the drill, have someone video it and upload it to Flipgrid, and we as coaches can watch it.”
Pugh said it won’t take long for him to figure out which players have been taking the meetings, workouts and drills seriously once the team is allowed to practice together.
“All we can do is let them know, when we come back, we’re not going to start all over,” Pugh said. “I’ve told them they’d better be ready. They’ve got to hold themselves accountable, because when they get back, I’m going to hold them accountable.”
Davis has enlisted the help of his seniors to make sure players are held accountable and working out at home.
West Limestone has a 66-player roster with 16 seniors, so Davis has divided the Wildcats players into eight “teams,” with each team led by a senior captain and co-captain.
“Our coaches nominated eight seniors to be our senior team captains, and each of those seniors got a senior co-captain on their team,” Davis said. “We got together on Zoom and let them draft the rest of their teams. There’s about eight guys on each team.”
Davis said he uses the senior captains to delegate a lot of the information he puts out to their team members. That way, it has a better chance of not slipping through the cracks and not being seen by some players.
“I told them from the very start of this, there’s not going to be another senior class in the history of football that’s going to have more impact on their team than them this year,” Davis said. “Right now, we’re not supposed to be coaching or seeing them, but they can hold each other accountable working out and all that good stuff. We’re really relying on our seniors to pull us through this.”
