Volleyball area tournaments start Monday

The volleyball regular season has reached its conclusion, and postseason tournaments are just around the corner.
Three local schools will host area tournaments, which begin Monday, while six other schools will travel to play in area tourneys either Monday or Tuesday.
The area tournament winners and runner-ups will advance to the North Super Regional Tournament, set for Oct. 24-26 at Huntsville's Von Braun Center South Hall. The top four teams in the super regional tournament will then advance to the state tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Athens Bible School will begin its quest to return to the Class 1A state championship match. The Trojans have been to the state tournament three consecutive years, and went all the way to the final last year before falling to Pleasant Home.
ABS will begin its journey back to the state tournament Monday by hosting the Class 1A, Area 13 tournament as regular season area champions. The Trojans will play fourth seed R.A. Hubbard in the semifinal at 4 p.m. Monday before facing off against either Falkville or St. Bernard in the final at 6:30.
Lindsay Lane Christian also won its regular season area title and will host the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament. The Lions advanced to the Class 1A state tournament semifinals last year and are looking to get back this season.
Lindsay Lane will play Whitesburg Christian in the semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Monday and would then play either Woodville or Oakwood Adventist Academy in the final at 6:30.
The other local team hosting an area tournament is Elkmont. The Red Devils will host the three-team Class 4A, Area 15 tournament. They are already guaranteed a spot in the North Super Regional. West Limestone will play Brooks in the semifinal at 4 p.m. with the winner playing Elkmont in the final at 5.
Six other area teams will be on the road in area tournaments. Athens will travel to Muscle Shoals in the Class 6A, Area 15 tournament. The Golden Eagles will play Columbia in the semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and would then face the host Trojans in the final at 5:30.
Ardmore and East Limestone will face each other in the semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 16 tournament, played Monday at Madison Academy. That semifinal will take place at 5:30 p.m., with the winner playing in the final at 7 p.m.
Clements is playing in the Class 3A, Area 16 tournament at Lexington. The Colts will play Lauderdale County in the semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Monday, and would then face either Lexington or Colbert Heights in the final at 5:30.
Tanner will play at Hatton in the Class 2A, Area 16 tournament. The Rattlers will lay Decatur Heritage in the semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and would then face the host Hornets, Sheffield or Colbert County in the final at 6 p.m.
