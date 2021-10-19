The Athens Bible Trojans volleyball team earned their first 2A Area Championship in any sport last Thursday after wins over Whitesburg Christian and Falkville.
All other ABS sports play in 1A while the volleyball team plays in 2A.
ABS defeated Whitesburg Christian in straight sets 25-7, 25-14 and 25-10. Cana Vining had five digs, 10 assists and six aces. Claire Holt had eight kills, Kara Thomas had three kills, Hannah Britnell totaled five digs while Bailey Davis had six aces.
The Trojans continued their dominance in the championship game, defeating Falkville 25-15, 25-12 and 25-23. Vining finished with nine digs and 14 assists. Holt tallied 14 kills and two blocks. Britnell had 10 digs and three aces, Thomas had three aces, Brooke Blakely had seven assists with Addison Simmons adding three blocks.
ABS will play in the regional tournament at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday against Red Bay.
Volleyball schedule update
• LLCA will take on Meek at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 in the 2021 North Volleyball Regional in Huntsville.
• Athens will play at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 in the 2021 North Volleyball Regional against Shades Valley.
• Elkmont will take on Ohatchee at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 in the 2021 North Volleyball Regional.
• East Limestone will take on St. Clair County at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 in the 2021 North Volleyball Regional.
• Ardmore will play Alexandria at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 in the 2021 North Volleyball Regional
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.