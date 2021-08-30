The Athens Golden Eagles volleyball team competed in the Huntsville High Ironman tournament over the weekend, going 3-2 in pool play and 3-1 in bracket play.
The Golden Eagles opened with a 3-0 victory over Cullman followed by a 3-0 loss to Hazel Green. They defeated Grissom 2-1 and Madison Academy by a final set score of 2-0. Athens fell to James Clemens in between those matches 2-1.
Athens finished out the tournament strong in bracket play. While it concluded with a 2-0 loss to Sparkman, the Golden Eagles tallied three-straight wins against Brooks (2-1), Arab (2-1) and James Clemens (2-1).
Senior Jillian Vickers totaled 140 kills, 12 aces, 64 digs and seven blocks in the tournament. Freshman Riley Lovell had 251 assists, 12 kills, six aces and 46 digs.
Jordyn Johnson, a senior, finished with 51 kills, 12 aces, 62 digs and 13 blocks.
Junior Chloe Jackson had 45 kills, 40 digs and 10 blocks, while sophomore Amari Benford had 73 digs.
Athens now sits with an overall record of 13-7.
Athens Bible
The Athens Bible Trojans volleyball team went 0-3 over the weekend in the West Morgan tournament. West Morgan defeated ABS in straight sets 25-18 and 25-14. ABS won the first set 25-22 against Winston County but lost the final two sets 25-21 and 17-15. In their final matchup of the tournament, ABS won the second set 25-21 but lost the first set 25-12 and third set 15-12.
Claire Holt had 12 kills, four blocks and 23 digs. Cana Vining had 19 assists. Kara Thomas finished with five aces and 18 digs, and Hannah Britnell totaled 16 digs.
ABS went 1-3 during the week with losses to Westminster, Russellville and Hatton. ABS defeated Decatur Heritage back on Monday 2-1. Holt had five kills and two blocks. Ragan Hamm and Thomas each had three kills. Vining had eight assists. Bailey Davis and Britnell each finished with two aces in the victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.