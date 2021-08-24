The Athens Golden Eagles took second place in the Juanita Bodie Tournament over the weekend. The Golden Eagles played six matches in total.
Friday’s matches included a loss of 2-1 to Homewood and a 2-1 win over Enterprise.
In Saturday’s matches, Athens defeated Ramsay 2-0 in straight sets. They followed up that clean sweep with a 2-1 victory over Jasper and a 2-0 win against Hartselle.
The Golden Eagles fell to Briarcrest Christian in straight sets 2-0 in the Gold Bracket and the final match of the tournament.
In those six matches, senior Jillian Vickers had 86 kills, 32 digs and 16 aces. Freshman Riley Lovell had 145 assists, 26 digs, 13 kills and two aces.
Sophomore Meg Jarrett had 67 digs, 13 assists and seven aces, while senior Jordyn Johnson had 25 kills, 11 blocks, 24 digs and 10 aces.
Athens currently sits with a 6-2 overall record.
Athens Bible
Athens Bible's Cana Vining had 16 assists, 13 digs and one ace in the Brewer Tournament over the weekend. Claire Holt 10 kills and nine blocks and Hannah Britnell tallied 14 digs.
Lindsay Lane
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy volleyball went 2-2 in the weekend tournament at Curry High School.
The Lions defeated Meek in straight sets 2-0. Donoho followed that up with a straight set victory over LLCA 2-0. The Lions responded with a 2-0 victory over Marion County and finished out the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Haleyville.
Elkmont
Elkmont took third place in the Brooks tournament over the weekend, finishing with a straight-set victory of 2-0 over Colbert County.
East Limestone
East Limestone defeated the Fairview Aggies 2-0 in straight sets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.