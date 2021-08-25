The Lindsay Lane Christian Lions defeated the Ardmore Tigers 2-1 Tuesday night at Ardmore High School.
The Lions won the first set 25-20 followed by a loss of 25-17. But in the third set, Lindsay Lane came away with the 2-1 victory by a final set score of 15-12.
LLCA’s Haley Grace Waltman had 15 kills and seven assists. Lindsay Holland had nine kills, six assists and three blocks. Lydia Lauderback tallied 17 assists, while Angela Kahler finished with 18 digs.
Ardmore's Hailley Hughes had eight kills and one block. Elysha Hills had six kills. Maggie Campbell had 12 assists with two aces and Karaline Jarrett finished with 12 digs.
James Clemens 2, Athens 0
The James Clemens Jets defeated the Athens Golden Eagles in straight sets Tuesday afternoon at James Clemens High School. Athens' record falls to 6-3 so far in the season.
Decatur 2, Tanner 0
Tanner 2, Lee 1
Tanner had two matches Tuesday and came away with a 1-1 record on the day and a 2-1 overall record so far in the brief season.
