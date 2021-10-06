It was a successful day for the Lindsay Lane Christian Academy Lions volleyball team over the weekend, going 4-0 in the Decatur Heritage Invitational and winning the tournament.
The Lions topped Athens Bible to open the invitational in two straight sets 25-18 and 25-23. In their follow-up match, they defeated Fairview 25-21 and 25-17 to round out pool play.
Moving on to the semifinals, the Lions faced off against Winston County, defeating the Yellow Jackets 2-1. The Lions took the first set 25-22, lost 25-18 in the second and sealed a spot in the finals with a 15-13 victory in the third and final set.
After losing the first set 26-24 to Spring Garden, Lindsay Lane rallied for two straight set victories 25-19 and 15-10 to take home first place in the invitational.
Lindsay Lane's Lindsey Holland, who recently committed to Huntington College for volleyball, had 37 kills, 31 assists, 41 digs and four blocks. Halley Waltman had 40 kills, 35 digs, 12 assists and two blocks. Angela Kahler led her team with 42 digs, and Chloe Roble totaled 51 assists in four matches.
Athens Bible
Sept. 27
Ardmore defeated ABS in straight sets 25-23 and 25-14. ABS' Hannah Britnell finished with six digs and one ace. Kara Thomas had five digs, four kills and one block. Cana Vining had five digs and nine assists while Claire Holt totaled three kills, one block and one ace.
Sept. 28
Match 1
Elkmont defeated ABS 2-0 by final scores of 32-30 and 25-19. Ragan Hamm finished with seven digs, three kills and one block against Elkmont. Vining had six digs, 10 assists and three kills. Thomas had four kills and two aces while Bailey Davis had three aces and Addison Simmons had one block.
Match 2
ABS defeated Decatur Heritage in straight sets 25-23 and 26-24. Vining had six digs and tallied 11 assists, which led her team. Hamm had five digs and four kills. Britnell had five digs and Holt finished with eight kills. Simmons had two blocks, Davis had four aces with Thomas totaling two aces.
Sept. 30
ABS won in three straight sets against Whitesburg Christian 25-8, 25-14 and 25-11. Thomas tallied six digs and eight kills while Britnell also had six digs. Vining totaled 15 assists and five aces. Brooke Blakley had six assists, Holt had six kills and two aces, Davis had two aces and Simmons had two blocks.
Saturday
Match 1
LLCA defeated ABS in straight sets 25-16 and 25-23. Britnell had seven digs and one ace. Hamm had six digs, Vining had six assists, Thomas had four kills, Davis had three kills and one ace while Holt had three kills and one block.
Match 2
Fairview defeated the Trojans in straight sets 25-17 and 25-14. Britnell had seven digs. Vining had five digs and seven assists. Hamm totaled five digs. Thomas had three kills and two assists and Holt had two kills and two blocks.
Match 3
Winston County defeated ABS 2-1 with the Trojans coming away with a set victory in the second game. The final scores were 25-16, 25-13 and 17-15. Britnell had eight digs, Vining had seven digs with 12 assists. Blakely had six assists, Hamm had three kills and Holt finished with six kills and three blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.