Thursday afternoon was the start of the 2021 high school volleyball season in and around Limestone County. Picking up right where they left off a season ago with a state tournament appearance, the Lindsay Lane Christian Lions shut out the West Limestone Wildcats 3-0 in straight sets to earn the victory at West Limestone High School. The scores were 25-16, 25-14 and 25-23.
LLCA’s Lindsay Holland had six kills, five assists, seven aces and three blocks. Haley Waltman finished with five kills, four assists and two blocks. Lydia Lauderback had six assists and five aces, Lydia Carter had five kills and one block and Angela Kahler tallied nine digs.
Athens 2, Decatur 0
Athens 2, Randolph 0
Athens' first match of the day was against the Decatur Red Raiders, with AHS defeating them in straight sets by final scores of 25-11 and 25-15. In their second matchup against the Randolph Raiders, the Golden Eagles continued with dominant victories of 25-12 and 25-17.
In the two matches, Jillian Vickers had a total of 28 kills and three aces. Jordyn Johnson had seven kills and three aces, while Ka’miah Walker finished with six kills. Riley Lovell had 31 assists, and Meg Jarrett had 15 digs.
“Great team wins with everyone on the team getting involved,” Athens assistant volleyball coach Jenny Jarrett said.
Russellville 2, Clements 0
The Clements Colts volleyball team was defeated in straight sets 2-0.
