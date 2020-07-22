Volleyball teams preparing for season with uncertainty

Volleyball coaches and players have had a preseason unlike any other as they prepare for a fall season they hope will happen in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The rumor mill is always going, but I’ve heard (the Alabama High School Athletic Association is) optimistic and hopeful that we’re going to have a season,” Athens High volleyball coach April Marsh said. “So I’m optimistic and hopeful, too.”
The AHSAA Board of Control is scheduled to meet today, and coaches should know more about what to expect for the fall season after the meeting.
The AHSAA has already made some changes to volleyball that mean this season will be unlike any before. Players are no longer a part of the pre-game meeting involving coaches and officials. The traditional high five line between teams at the end of the games is no longer allowed, nor are high fives between teammates.
The AHSAA has also asked all teams to schedule each area opponent at least once before Sept. 15. That way, if the season has to be interrupted, the seeding for area tournaments could be set so the championship tournament process could begin.
“They’re saying they’re hoping to start the season and have one, but they also mentioned us trying to get our area games sooner just in case,” East Limestone volleyball coach Nicole Eslick said. “We’re just taking everything day by day and doing the best we can do.”
Volleyball is an indoor sport that doesn’t lead to much social distancing, so constant sanitation and mask-wearing is critical for both practices and games, Eslick said.
“When we do our running, we separate them so they don’t have to wear their masks, but whenever they are doing something that brings them close together they wear their masks, Eslick said. “We have a spray gun so we try to spray everything afterwards. We’re sanitizing the balls and nets, anything that they can come in contact with.”
Marsh said Athens is following safety procedures as well and has provided all its athletes with masks to wear during workouts.
“When the girls come in, we’ve got safety checks in place, temperature checks, and document everything,” she said. “We are making sure their safety is first. The school system has done a good job.”
While volleyball teams can have practice at the school, the AHSAA banned all teams from taking part in any team activities off campus this summer. That means the teams could not schedule play dates with other teams in the area or go to team camps.
Eslick said while focusing on individual skills are important, volleyball is a team sport, and the lack of team activities during the summer puts a big dent in the start of the season.
“The summer is usually when we get that team bonding stuff, going to play dates and camp,” she said. “Becoming a team, we’ve missed that. I think team bonding in volleyball is massive. To know your teammate is behind you, know where they’re going to play and what they’re going to be able to do is huge. We’re going to get it, it’s just going to take us longer in the season before we start clicking.”
Athens was scheduled to host some play dates this summer for varsity, junior varsity and middle school. Hosting schools for play dates is a financial boon that the Golden Eagles missed out on this summer.
“We were planning on charging an admission and we had JV, varsity and middle school play dates set for us,” Marsh said. “We’ll take a little bit of a hit, but it’s one of those things we’ll have to take in stride.”
