Athens Bible volleyball coach EA Winland got her 150th career win with a 3-0 victory over Falkville in area play Monday night.
The Trojans improved to 16-8 on the season with the 25-6, 25-7, 25-12 victory. Izzy Todd led Athens Bible with 12 kills, while Annie Simmons had eight kills.
Mackenzie Davis had 24 assists for Athens Bible.
Alumni game canceled
The Athens-Limestone Alumni Basketball Tournament, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.
The tournament was supposed to be at the Athens High School Arena and feature a 3-point shootout and slam dunk contest. The tournament has not been rescheduled at this time.
