Four days of racing resulted in Walker coming home with multiple trophies in individual events and a third overall in the 450 Open Amateur Class. The AMA Grand Nationals is a four day event which brings in the top amateurs in the nation, including some fast boys from Australia. A number of riders competing this week will be turning pro in 2024 after they turn 16 years old.
Riders compete in four events; TT, Mile, Short Track and Half Mile. Points are totaled at the end of the four days and the rider with the highest point total receives the AMA #1 number plate for that class.
Walker's first day on the TT track was a struggle and included a nasty get off on the back straight away. The Mile was a different story where Walker rebounded with a 2nd, 3rd and a 4th in the three classes he entered. Next was the Short Track which was indoors. He finished with two 2nds and a 3rd. He also road in the 250cc Mod class and finished 1st.
The last day was the half mile which provided more excitement in turn four when he came flying off the track unable to stop. Walker kept the bike upright even after going through a temporary catch fence. He could not finish the race or the following race due to spraining his ankle. He did manage to have two 3rd place finishes in the 450cc Production and Open Amateur earlier in the day.
After the points were tallied, Walker brought home a 3rd place overall in the Open Amateur, two 4th place overall in the 450cc Mod class and 450cc Production class, missing 3rd place by one point. The event included riders from 14 states and a group of young riders from Australia. Walker represented Alabama very well and is known as the "Alabama Slammer" in the flat track community.
Before returning to Athens, he traveled to Lima, Ohio, to compete at the famous Lima Half Mile. This track surface is pea gravel which makes for some exciting side by side racing. Walker qualified with the second fastest time which put him in the Dash for Cash. Walker finished 2nd and pocketed some cash to top off the evening.
In the two 450cc events Walker entered, there were 38 riders in one and 34 in the other. Walker came in 3rd in the Open Amateur and 6th in the 450cc main event.
