The Walker Porter Race Team traveled to Springfield, Ill., this past weekend to participate in the Steve Nace Racing Promotions Short Track, which was a two-day event — amateurs the first day and All-Stars the second.
Thursday was full of action after Walker had a nasty crash during his practice session. He came out of it with a few scrapes and a hurt shoulder, but thankfully nothing broken. He managed to pull off three main-event wins — 450cc Amateur, 250cc Open and 251cc-450cc — racing the top amateurs from across the country.
Friday’s event was the All-Stars, which included the Open Pro/Am, 450cc Amateur and Open Singles. Walker’s first race was the Open Pro/Am and that ended up being the race everyone talked about. Walker battled every lap with the leader, staying close enough to make his move on the last lap, passed him on the inside of the final turn and got the win. The crowd went wild. He went on to win his next race in the Open Singles and finished second in the 450cc Amateur.
Five wins and a second in two days of racing was not expected with so many top riders competing. Walker can turn pro after his 16th birthday. Until then, he will continue to race specific events around the country and will train with select pro riders to hone his skills.
