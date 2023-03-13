Walker Porter continues to bring home the hardware after competing in Florida during Daytona Bike Week. Walker raced in the 250cc Mod Class at Lake City and Ocalla, Florida, short track and half mile tracks. Competing with the best riders in the country, Walker was able to finish on top in points accumulated over 3 days. There were also two days of racing in the All Star Nationals where he finished first in both races he entered.
Winning on the final day, his final race, was not easy. Earlier in the day, Walker's Yamaha blew up on the starting line prior to the Open Amateur heat race. With one more race to go, the 250cc Mod, Walker and Adam Constan, out of PA, were tied in points for the week. They went back to the pits and thought Walker was done for the day with no bike to enter in the final race. Then, competitors came to our pits to see what the problem was and what could be done to get Walker in his last race for the Championship. One of Walker's best friends and competitor offered Walker his Mod bike. With little time before the start of his race, they changed gearing and the rear tire on the KTM and were ready to go. Being a different brand of motorcycle had us all concerned, but at least this would give him a shot at the championship.
Adam beat Walker off the starting line and led until the last lap. Walker stayed on his rear wheel and made his move coming out of turn four. They were side by side going down the front straight away going in to turn one with Walker on the inside. He held his line, passed Adam, and held on to the checkered flag, earning him the win and the AMA #1 National Plate.
The win could not have happened without the support from his friends and competitors. They all wanted to give Walker a shot at the Championship. The support from the flat track families was very moving and will be remembered for a long time. After all the effort to get Walker back in the race, he was determined to get the job done, and he did, on a borrowed motorcycle.
The next National Race will be in June at Du Quoine, Illinois. This is the AMA Grand Championship and is the Super Bowl for amateur flat track riders from across the country. It will include short track, 1/2 mile, TT and a mile races. Combined points determine the Grand Champion.
