Clayten Pugh was dominant on the mound Saturday morning in West Limestone's 10-0 victory over Rogers.
Pugh tossed a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks. He only allowed two batters to reach base, one via a hit by pitch and the other due to an error.
West Limestone's offense backed Pugh up, scoring runs in each of the first four innings, including three in the third inning and four in the fourth.
Ryan Britt had three hits, including two doubles, while Devin Carter and Dylan Simmons each had two hits. Cooper Phillips had a triple for the Wildcats.
West Limestone 7, Brewer 6
West Limestone capped off a Saturday sweep with a close victory over Brewer.
The Wildcats had a 7-3 lead in the seventh inning, but Brewer scored three runs in the top of the seventh to close the gap.
Dylan Simmons, Cooper Phillips and Brody White each had two hits for the Wildcats. Phillips also pitched the first six innings of the game. He allowed three runs on six hits and struck out nine.
West Limestone 8, Rogers 1
West Limestone scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning Friday night to defeat Rogers.
Dylan Simmons had two hits and two RBIs for West, while Ryan Britt and Clayten Pugh each hit doubles.
Colin Patterson pitched 6 2/3 innings to take the win.
Sparkman 7, East Limestone 6
East Limestone almost came all the way back from a 7-0 deficit, but the Indians fell just short Saturday afternoon.
Sparkman entered the sixth inning with a seven-run lead, but the Indians scored two runs in the top of the sixth and four more in the top of the seventh to make the game close. East wasn't able to push the tying run across.
Ty Scott had two hits and two RBIs for East Limestone, while Corey Crouch and Ben Petty also had RBIs.
Mars Hill 15, Athens Bible 11
The two teams combined for 26 runs and 27 hits in a wild game Saturday morning.
The game was tied 5-5 after three innings, but Mars Hill scored three runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and four more in the sixth to pull away.
Athens Bible scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to make the score closer but couldn't come all the way back.
Grey Fortenberry had a home run and three RBIs, while Kacen Pierce had a double and three RBIs. Seth Leopard also had three RBIs for the Trojans, while Connor Abernathy had two hits.
Sumiton Christian 1, Athens Bible 0
The second game of the day for Athens Bible was a complete opposite from the first, with the two teams combining for just seven hits and one run.
Sumiton scored the only run of the game in the top of the first inning. Luke Davis and Chris Waddell had the only hits for Athens Bible.
Ider 6, Lindsay Lane 5
Ider scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to take the victory over Lindsay Lane Christian in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday morning.
Brady Anderson had three hits for the Lions, while Camryn Peden and Max Morrison had two each.
Lindsay Lane 6, Ider 1
Ray Anderson had one of the most dominating pitching performances of the season, striking out 19 batters in a Lindsay Lane victory Saturday afternoon.
Anderson allowed four hits and one walk, and Lindsay Lane scored three runs in the fourth inning and again in the sixth inning to take the win.
Preston Haney and Drew Turpen had doubles for Lindsay Lane, while Charlie Morrison hit a triple.
Lindsay Lane 13, Brindlee Mountain 5
Charlie Morrison had four hits and two RBIs to lead Lindsay Lane to a win Friday afternoon.
Drew Turpen and Preston Haney had two hits each for the Lions.
Morrison also pitched the final four innings of the game, allowing just one run.
Elkmont 3, Lexington 1
Brett Parker allowed just one run in seven innings of work Friday to help Elkmont take a win over Lexington.
Lexington scored its only run in the top of the first inning, but Elkmont answered with one in the bottom of the first and two more in the second. Preston Robinson had two hits and two RBIs for Elkmont, while Jadon Adams and Jack Thomas each hit doubles.
St. John Paul II 13, Elkmont 8
St. John Paul II jumped to a 13-1 lead and held on to take the victory Saturday morning.
Preston Robinson had two hits for Elkmont, while Mykell Murrah had a double and three RBIs for the Red Devils.
St. John Paul II 10, Elkmont 9
Elkmont made a ferocious comeback but fell just short against St. John Paul II on Saturday afternoon.
St. John Paul led 10-4 heading into the final inning, but the Red Devils scored five runs in the top of the seventh to make the score close. Jadon Adams had two hits and four RBIs for Elkmont, while Mykell Murrah also had two hits and Ty Roberts hit a triple.
Athens 9, Priceville 4
Athens scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday morning to pull away and defeat Priceville.
Connor Beck, Dylan Johnston and Tommy White each had two hits for the Golden Eagles. Tucker Reed allowed one earned run in five innings pitched to earn the victory.
Sparkman 5, Athens 4
Three runs in the top of the sixth inning were enough for Sparkman to slide past Athens and take a victory Saturday afternoon.
Athens had 11 hits in the game but could only push across four runs. Parker Willoughby had four hits, including two doubles, to lead Athens. Dylan Johnston had two hits, including a double, for the Golden Eagles.
Westminster 18, Ardmore 8
Hogan Whitt hit two home runs for Ardmore, but it wasn't enough to beat a powerful Westminster Christian team Saturday afternoon.
Whitt had four RBIs for the Tigers, while John McGuire and Mason Billions had three hits each. Chris Allen added two hits for the Tigers.
