On Saturday, Tanner hosted Elkmont in the Limestone County Championship in soccer.
Nine minutes into the first half, with Tanner’s Osbaldo Vallarta assisting, Moises Parra put the first score on the board and Tanner led Elkmont 1-0 going into halftime.
In the second half, Tanner would maintain control of the game with three more goals.
Randy Cortes would score twice. The first score at 37:48 with an assist from Oliver Gonzalez and the second score with 35:06 left in the game with an assist from Ray Leon.
Justin Moreno would close out the scoring with a goal with 4:35 left in regulation.
Tanner Goalie Christian Cruz had six saves and a clean sheet. Tanner defenders with a clean sheet were Oliver Gonzalez, Christiam Vicente, Rey Leon and Osbaldo Vallarta.
For the Tanner players, this win was important.
“Winning the county championship is a dream come true. Our team has heart and puts everything into the game, whatever it takes to win,” said Tanner sophomore and tournament MVP Randy Cortes.
“This is an amazing win. I love a tough win and we’re going to make it far in the playoffs,” said Tanner senior Junior Diaz
Tanner had four players receive all-tournament recognition. They were Oliver Gonzalez, Moses Parra, Junior Díaz, and Randy Cortes.
Elkmont did not go away empty handed as the county runner-up and their season is not over.
“I am really proud of how we played and fought. We were competitive. We have five more games with four of them being area games. If we can win two, I believe we can go to the playoffs,” said Elkmont Head Coach Jacob Ryan.
After two more regular season games, one against Clements and one more against Elkmont, Tanner will head to the 2A state playoffs.
