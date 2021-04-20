It was a senior night to remember for the West Limestone Wildcats in Monday’s 6-1 victory against the Elkmont Red Devils as all five Wildcat seniors contributed to the victory at West Limestone High School. It was the final regular season game for both teams.
West senior Ryan Britt started the game for the Wildcats going one inning and allowing one walk with one strikeout. This set a trend for the Wildcats as each of the next three innings was pitched by a different senior.
In the bottom half of the first, senior Thorne Slaton led off the game with a triple to center field. Fellow senior Brody White had an RBI groundout in the next at-bat giving the Wildcats a quick 1-0 advantage.
River Helms, a senior and primarily a third baseman, pitched the second inning for the Wildcats. He struck out one and allowed no hits. The senior trend continued in the third and fourth as senior Devin Carter pitched the third inning striking out two batters and Thorne Slaton struck out one in his one inning of work. He also allowed one hit.
West Ian Burroughs tripled to lead off the bottom of the fifth before White added his second RBI of the game with a single to center field bringing the score to 2-0. Britt followed up White’s at-bat with a double putting two runners on with only one out. Helms, facing a 2-2 count, tripled to center field to drive in both runs. Carter, in the next at-bat, had an RBI groundout to increase the lead to 5-0 after five innings.
At the start of the sixth, the only senior who hadn’t pitched was catcher Brody White. After getting the first batter on a pop out, Elkmont’s Mykell Murrah hit an inside the park home run to put the Red Devils on the board. After Red Devil Camryn Peden walked and Shane Boger singled, West’s Logan Martin was brought to relieve White. He got the next two batters to fly out and strikeout.
West added one more in the bottom of the sixth during White’s at-bat on a passed ball, bringing Burroughs across home plate.
Getting all five seniors on the mound to pitch in their final regular season game as Wildcats was intentional as was having the top heavy senior lineup going 1-5 in the batting order. It wasn’t about getting the win for head coach Ryan Griffin, it was about making senior night a special one for them.
“These five guys are exactly the guys you want to coach. Each one of them is tough as nails and they’re competitors,” Griffin said. “None of those guys are going to play college baseball, but they’re athletes who work hard and love being here. They’re winners and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Wildcats will open the first round of the playoffs at 4:30 p.m. Friday at West Limestone High School against the Priceville Bulldogs.
“They’re a really good team. We have watched them all year and they were one of the better teams in 4A,” Griffin said.“I feel like we’re moving in the right direction. We’re looking forward to it.”
West finished with nine hits. Helms went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. White went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Carter had one hit with one RBI in his three trips to the plate. Slaton and Britt each had one hit. Each senior had at least one hit and accounted for six of the nine hits. Cooper Phillips, Colin Patterson and Ian Burroughs each had one hit.
Elkmont had four hits in the game. Murrah, Peden, Chance Pepper and Bryson Miller all had one hit.
Clay Boley started on the mound for the Red Devils. He allowed five earned runs on nine hits. He had two strikeouts in his five innings of work. Miller pitched the sixth allowing one earned run plus one walk with one strikeout.
The Red Devils will open the first round of the playoffs at 4:30 p.m. Friday against the Sylvania Rams at Elkmont High School.
