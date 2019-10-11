West clinches playoff berth with win

The message is clear for West Limestone: Win and you are in. All that stands between the Wildcats and their fourth playoff berth in five seasons is a victory over winless Rogers.
But don’t think West Limestone coach Shelby Davis is taking the Pirates for granted.
“I asked them at the end of practice (Thursday) to raise their hand if they had ever beaten Rogers, and nobody raised their hand,” Davis said. “Rogers has been a team that is always tough and physical. We’re going to have our work cut out for us. I know they haven’t won a game, but that’s no indication of what they have as a football program. They get after it, and we’re going to have to match that level of physicality and toughness.”
West Limestone (4-2 overall, 2-1 Class 4A, Region 8) is coming off consecutive wins, including last week’s 45-12 region win over Wilson. Rogers (0-6, 0-3) was defeated by Deshler 28-0 last week. It is the third time the Pirates have been shut out in a game.
“Last week was the first time we’ve won two in a row since I’ve been here,” Davis said. “That was pretty big to go on the road and be able to do that. Our goal is to make the playoffs, and last week we took a step forward in being able to accomplish that. This week, with a win, we clinch our spot. That’s been our goal all season, and hopefully we can obtain that.”
While Rogers has struggled to score points, West Limestone has been scoring them in bunches. The Wildcats average 39 points per game on the season, and they averaged 49 points per game in their last four.
But Davis still believes his team can improve as the season enters the home stretch.
“Every year, you don’t want to peak too early,” Davis said. “I’ve told them all along their potential is high, but whether we reach that potential or not, that’s the question. You want to be playing your best ball at the end of the season, when it matters.”
