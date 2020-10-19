A loss to Rogers cost West Limestone a playoff spot last year, and the Wildcats made sure the Pirates wouldn't deny them a region championship this season.
West Limestone outscored Rogers 27-6 over the final 20 minutes of Friday's game to defeat the Pirates 47-25 and clinch the Class 4A, Region 8 championship.
It is only the second region championship in the program's history and the first Class 4A region title. West Limestone's only other region championship came in 1998 when it won the Class 3A, Region 15 title.
“That's something we set out to do,” West Limestone coach Shelby Davis said. “That was our biggest goal we set this year was to win that. And to go out and set that goal and then go get it, and it be the first time in school history that we get a 4A region championship, that's pretty special.”
Rogers might have come into the game with a 2-5 record, but the Pirates made West Limestone work for its victory.
Trailing 20-13 at halftime, Rogers scored a touchdown in the third quarter to pull within one point after the 2-point conversion attempt failed.
However, unlike last season, West Limestone responded to the threat and quickly scored to pull away again.
River Helms broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats up by eight points, then added a 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make the score 34-19.
It was the conclusion to a great game for Helms, who had two touchdown rushes, a touchdown reception, an interception on defense and led the team with 10 tackles.
“We were able to get him involved in a lot of different ways,” Davis said. “He finally played a really great game, and that's something he's been looking for for a while. River played like River is capable of playing.”
Preston Miller put the game away a few minutes after Helms' second rushing touchdown when he scooped up a fumble and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown.
Rogers got a consolation touchdown late in the game, but West had an answer when Easton Smith scored on a 5-yard run in the final minutes to set the final score.
“They just find a way to win,” Davis said of his team. “A lot of teams when you get a good team like this it's hard to explain. They want to do whatever it takes to win.”
While West Limestone dominated the final 20 minutes of the game, the first 28 were a toss-up.
Rogers scored the first touchdown of the game, but West Limestone answered with a 36-yard touchdown run by Thorne Slaton to pull within 7-6 after the extra point missed.
Rogers went up 13-6 early in the second quarter, but West Limestone scored the final two touchdowns of the half to take a 20-13 lead into the break.
Helms had a 36-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Colin Patterson before Patterson used his legs for the next touchdown, galloping 38 yards for a score that gave the Wildcats a lead they would not relinquish.
Patterson finished the game with 107 passing yards and 63 rushing yards. Slaton led West Limestone's rushing attack with 82 yards, while Helms had 63 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards.
Rogers gained 420 yards offensively, but West Limestone forced five turnovers. Helms and Dakota Wilson had interceptions, while Miller and Brett Beckworth had fumble recoveries.
West Limestone (7-1 overall, 6-0 region) closes out region play Friday night with a home game against Priceville (5-3, 3-3). Even though the Wildcats have already clinched the region championship, Davis said it was important his team finish the region season undefeated.
“With a loss, we would win the region on a tiebreaker against Deshler, and we don't want to win on no tiebreaker,” he said. “As long as we're playing and I'm coaching, we're going to coach and play to win. These kids are excited. They're fired up and ready to finish the season.”
