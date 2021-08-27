Thirteen total touchdowns were scored in the West Limestone Wildcats 55-28 victory Thursday night over the Clements Colts at M.T. Newman Stadium.
Clements deferred to the second half with the coin toss to give the Wildcats the opening possession. After an eight play, 50 yard drive by the Wildcats, Brett Beckworth punched it in for a 1-yard rush into the end zone for the first of many touchdowns throughout the game to go up 7-0.
Clements came right back on their opening possession with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Colts quarterback Jayden Gilbert to Dylan Patrick. Patrick got past the back end of the Wildcats defense on a fade route with nothing but open field in front of him for a touchdown. Clements missed the extra point to make it a 7-6 game with 5:18 remaining in the first quarter.
Just over a minute later, West running back Jonah Smith took the handoff from quarterback Colin Patterson in for a nine-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats up 14-6.
Clements fumbled on their next drive that was recovered by West’s Easton Smith, giving up good field position at the end of the first quarter.
A big 30-yard pass completion by Patterson brought the Wildcats all the way down the to the 3-yard line. After a two-yard run by Smith, Patterson snuck it in for a one-yard touchdown run to make it 20-6. The PAT was blocked.
The Colts fumbled again on their next possession, allowing the Wildcats to once again set up shop on the Colts side of the field. Wilson took the handoff from the 36-yard line all the way down to the 3-yard line for a 33-yard gain. Beckworth scored on the very next play for his second touchdown of the game.
West found the end zone one more time before the half ended with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Patterson to Brooks Poff to head into the locker room with a 34-6 advantage.
Clements began their opening drive of the second half on their own 35-yard line. After an 18 play drive that took up the majority of the third quarter, Gilbert scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:46 seconds left in the third. Gilbert converted the two-point conversion for the Colts bringing the score to 34-14.
In the next drive for the Wildcats, Patterson threw an interception that was tipped up and picked off by Patrick who brought it back to the 49-yard line. Momentum seemed to sway towards the Colts briefly until the Wildcats returned the favor and got the ball right back with an interception of their own deep in their own territory.
Wilson had back to back runs of 24 and 66-yards to bring the Wildcats all the way down to the Clements 29-yard line. On the very next play, Easton Smith took the handoff and ran in for a 29-yard rushing touchdown. After the PAT was successful, the Wildcats had a commanding 41-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
West forced another turnover by the Colts offense early in the fourth with an interception by Landon Navas. Another long run by West, this time by Dakota McNall, found the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown run to make it 48-14.
Clements responded. Ian Ezell took the kickoff return all the way back to the Wildcats 14-yard line. On the very first play of the drive, Gilbert once again connected with Patrick in the corner of the end zone for a 14-yard passing touchdown and a successful two-point conversion attempt.
The Wildcats added one more touchdown before it was all said and done. Navas, who had an interception earlier in the game, took another 48-yard rushing touchdown the house for the Wildcats bringing the score to 55-22 with 5:49 remaining in the game.
Ezell, who nearly took his previous kickoff return in for a touchdown, was successful on the next one, running past defenders into the end zone for the final score of the game.
A total of 83 points were scored between the two teams in the three-hour game.
“I was very pleased with our physicality and effort,” West head coach Shelby Davis said. “We got to execute a little better and get everybody’s mind right for the big one next week.”
That big one he’s referring to next week, Friday, Sept. 3, is against the Deshler Tigers at Deshler High School beginning at 7 p.m.
Clements (0-2) has their bye week next week before hitting the road for the first time this season and getting back on the gridiron Friday, Sept. 10. against the Phil Campbell Bobcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.