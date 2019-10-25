Going into Thursday night, there were two ways for West Limestone could make the Class 4A playoffs. First of all, they could defeat Deshler. Secondly, Central-Florence could beat Rogers.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, neither of those things happened, and as a result they will be watching the playoffs instead of playing in them.
West Limestone was outscored 24-0 in the second half of a 38-17 loss to Deshler, while Rogers upset Central 23-20 on a last-second field goal.
West Limestone, Central and Rogers all finished with 3-3 Class 4A, Region 8 records, but since West Limestone lost to both of the other two teams, they lose the tiebreaker. Rogers grabbed third place in the region while Central finished fourth and claimed the final playoff spot.
Deshler (7-2, 6-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead on a Colton Patton 3-yard touchdown run and a Jordan McGee 10-yard score. However, West Limestone went on a scoring binge before halftime, scoring 17 straight points to take the lead.
C.J. Adams tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to River Helms to get the scoring started before Dakota Jefferson scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. Richie Grimes then booted a 37-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 17-14 lead they would carry into halftime.
However, the second half was all Deshler, as the Tigers assumed control of the game.
Patton and Teondre Goodloe had short touchdown runs, while Will Pilgrim threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Marq Malone. Kicker Jose Rocha closed the scoring with a 22-yard field goal.
West Limestone (5-4, 3-3) will close its season next Friday with a game at Ardmore.
