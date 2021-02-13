The West Limestone varsity girls claimed the Class 4A, Area 15 championship Thursday with a 52-48 road win over Brooks.
Kamuy Kennemer led the Wildcats with a game-high 24 points. Carlie Beth Winter contributed 13 points to the win.
With the win, West will host a subregional game 6:30 p.m. Monday.
In Class 3A play, Elkmont fell to Lauderdale County in the area tournament, finishing as runnerup. Meanwhile, Tanner fell 90-50 on the road at Hatton in the Class 2A, Area 14 tournament. Elkmont and Tanner each advance to a subregional game but will have to travel to play.
East Limestone battled for the Class 5A, Area 16 championship Friday against Mae Jemison. Game results and who West will play in their subregional game were not available before The News Courier's press deadline.
Boys
Elkmont was set to travel to Lauderdale County for the Class 3A, Area 15 championship Friday. Regardless of the outcome, the Red Devils are guaranteed a spot in a subregional game scheduled for Tuesday.
