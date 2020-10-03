West Limestone's defense stopped a late 2-point conversion attempt and recovered the ensuing onside kick to hang on for a 29-27 victory over Brooks in a Class 4A, Region 8 game Friday night.
West Limestone took a 29-21 lead in the fourth quarter after a 50-yard touchdown run by Thorne Slaton, but Brooks came back and scored a touchdown of its own when quarterback Kyler Murks threw a 48-yard scoring pass to Cameron Doerflinger with 1:38 remaining.
However, the Wildcats defense rose up and stopped the Lions on the 2-point conversion attempt then recovered the onside kick. West was able to run out the clock and claim the victory that keeps them alone in first place in region play.
Slaton had a big game for West Limestone, with touchdown runs of 50 and 52 yards.
It was the fourth consecutive road game for the Wildcats, who now get to play at home for three of their final four games.
The Wildcats (5-1 overall, 4-0 region) will host Wilson next Friday. A win over the Warriors would clinch a playoff spot for the Wildcats.
