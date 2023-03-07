West Limestone beat Elkmont 12-2 Monday night after only five innings.
They got off to a good start with a solo home run by Colin Patterson in the first inning. The team had 26 at bats and 13 hits, batting a solid 500.
Senior Landon Navas was on the mound for the whole game to keep the Wildcats on track. He threw six hits and two runs.
“I feel like I pitched pretty good last night. I felt great from the first inning to the last,” Navas said. “The only thing I would like to change about last night would be getting behind in the count. As a pitcher, working from behind is really hard against all teams.”
Even though it was a strong win, he said every game working as a team is what is most important.
”I rely on my teammates entirely. I know that they have my back whenever I’m out there and they know that I have theirs,” he said. “Every baseball game you play is going to have those moments where you need your teammates to pick you up and have your back. The more that you do that for each other the less games will get out of control.”
No matter how the game is going he says they try to keep up their momentum.
”Some of the things we like doing is having good energy in the dugout or on the field supporting each other and lifting each other up. Whether we are having a great game or a bad one, we try to stay into the game and be positive,” Navas said.
Coach Ryan Griffin said Navas has stepped up this year for the team in ways that helps keep the team moving toward their goals.
”I have played with these seniors basically my whole life,” Navas said he tries to lead by example. “A coach can tell you something till he is blue in the face but it means more coming from one of your teammates especially since all of us grew up playing together.”
