West Limestone and Clements set themselves up for a strong matchup early on, but the Colts wouldn't be able to keep pace and the Wildcats of West would pull into a strong lead by the end.
"I'm just happy with our physicality. Our guys went out and they played hard." said West's head coach, Shelby Davis. "This group's fun to be around, fun to coach, fun to watch them play."
The first quarter started with a quick Colts touchdown, but they wouldn't get an extra point, 6-0. West Limestone would answer with their own seven points after a pass from quarterback Colin Patterson to Landon Parsons.
Clements would hold onto the ball for most of the first quarter after that, finally getting into the end zone and going for two once again. This time they would get it, putting them ahead 14-7.
West would take it to the other side of the field in under two minutes with Patterson connecting with wide receiver Haven Helms for the touchdown to tie the game 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.
"Twice in the first half we had them backed up third and long and we gave up a big play. We've got to eliminate those plays because region play is tough for us," Davis said about some things the defense could work on before they take on Deshler next week. He said the defense looks good in the red zone, "but I'd like to see them get a stop before they put their back against the wall."
One thing they'll still have on their side is playing at James Kennemer Stadium once again, with an engaged crowd and student section that could be heard across every part of the field.
Clements started the second quarter with the ball but couldn't make it back down into the red zone. The Wildcats took advantage with Easton Smith getting the score and West pulls ahead 20-14.
After getting another chance Clements struggled to move the ball again and turned over to the Wildcats on fourth down. Patterson makes a long pass to Easton Smith and he runs it in, rushing more than 70 yards for the touchdown. Wildcats stay ahead 35-14 and the game goes to the half.
The Colts came back to play in the third with a return halfway down the field, pushing quickly into the red zone for a touchdown. They would go for two and miss, 35-20.
West answers with another touchdown on the board, 49-20 with just over three minutes to go in the third. Clements keeps pushing and takes the ball to the end of the third. After the start of the fourth they turn the ball over to West on downs. Landon Navas takes it down to the goal line for the Wildcats, 56-20.
The Colts struggle getting the ball down the field and turn over on downs again. West puts Dawson Mewbourne in the quarterback position, and he takes a sack from Brady Moore on the Colts, giving Clements a final chance after the Wildcats punt it back. They aren't able to put up any more points and the Wildcats take a knee to end the game.
Clements head coach Michael Parker said after the game, "We played hard. Adversity happened and we didn't respond." He said they needed to get better before next Friday when they hit the road a bit further from home to take on Lauderdale County.
