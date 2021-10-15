In a very wet, muddy and sloppy game, a late-third quarter touchdown by the Rogers Pirates ultimately secured a 14-13 victory over the West Limestone Wildcats Friday night at James Kennemer Stadium.
A torrential downpour ensued for about a half hour leading to the opening kickoff, setting up for a messy and muddy game.
West began their second drive on offense from their opponent's 24 yard line after shanked punt. The Wildcats were able to take advantage of the short field and get on the board first with senior Brett Beckworth rushing in for a 2 yard touchdown run with 2:39 left in the first quarter. Senior kicker Maiko Bartmann converted the extra-point to head into the second quarter with a 7-0 lead for the Wildcats.
Rogers was finally able to find the end zone in the second quarter when senior running back Andrew Hanback rushed in for a 13 yard score with 8:41 remaining in the first half.
The score remained tied 7-7 at the end of the second quarter with points coming at a premium due to the inclement weather.
West began the third quarter on offense after winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half. The Wildcats made some in-roads on their opening possession of the second half getting all the way down to the Rogers 18 yard line. But West had to settle for a field goal attempt by Hartmann that was blocked to keep the score tied at 7-7.
Rogers, however, couldn't take advantage as West's defense forced a fumble that was recovered by junior Owen Lauderdale. Junior quarterback Colin Patterson connected on a 26 yard pass completion with senior Dakota Hilliard to get the Wildcats all the way down to the 5 yard line. On the very next play, senior running back Dakota Wilson ran it into the end zone for a 5 yard touchdown run to go up 13-7. The PAT was unsuccessful.
A huge sack by sophomore Easton Smith set Rogers up with a third-and-19 from their own 33 yard line. But Pirates junior quarterback Brock Killen found his 6'3 wide receiver Peyton Peoples down the sideline for a 67 yard touchdown pass. After the extra point was converted, Rogers took the lead and maintained the score throughout the fourth quarter to give the Pirates their third win of the season and second win in region play.
West Limestone's overall record now moves to 5-3 and 3-3 in 4A Region 8 play with two games on the road remaining on their schedule. The Wildcats will take on the Priceville Bulldogs (7-1) Friday at Priceville High School.
Other scores
Cullman (7-2) (5-1) 10, Athens 3 (4-5) (3-3)
Russellville (7-1) (5-0) 42, East Limestone (5-4) (5-1) 0
Lee (4-4) (3-2) 35, Ardmore (5-3) (2-3) 20
Clements (2-6) (2-3) 28, Danville (4-4) (2-3) 16
The Tanner Rattlers (6-2) (5-0) and the Elkmont Red Devils (0-8) (0-5) each had a bye week.
