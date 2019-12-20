West Limestone fights back for 3-point victory

West Limestone sure didn't make things easy on themselves in Thursday night's game against Decatur in the Pepsi Challenge at Athens High. But thanks to the inside play of River Helms, the 3-point shooting of Camryn Williams and some late clutch free throws by Branson Owens, the Wildcats were able to overcome a nine-point deficit with 4:56 remaining and escape with a 58-55 win.
“The biggest thing is, they never quit,” West Limestone coach Justin Taylor said. “We couldn't get out of our own way for three and a half quarters. We did about every dumb thing we could think of, but we never quit trying. That's the biggest thing, and I was very proud of that.”
West Limestone trailed 49-40 after Decatur made two free throws with 4:56 left. But Williams hit three consecutive 3-pointers over the next 2:41 to tie the score.
Decatur went back on top by three points on its next possession, and the teams traded baskets until a minute remained. That's when Helms hit two free throws to trim Decatur's lead to 54-53. Decatur turned the ball over on its next possession, and West took its first lead of the game on a basket by Helms with 21.4 seconds left.
Decatur tied the score at 55 with one free throw by Malik Byrd with 15.7 remaining, which gave West Limestone the final chance. Branson Owens was fouled as he drove the lane with 4.4 seconds left and hit the first free throw to give the Wildcats the lead. Owens missed the second, but Helms tipped the ball out and Owens got the rebound with 0.8 seconds remaining. He then hit two more free throws to basically ice the game. Decatur failed to get a potential tying shot off before the buzzer sounded.
“I told myself I was going to get (the rebound) if he missed,” Helms said of the final tip. “(Decatur) was trying to box out, but I wasn't going to let them get it.”
Helms was dominant inside, scoring 30 points against the smaller Decatur lineup. Early in the second quarter, Taylor yelled out to his team, “Let's keep going to River until they stop it!”
Decatur never did.
“River is a tough kid,” Taylor said of his junior standout. “I don't think he came out of the game tonight. “He's just a tough kid, and everybody buys into the fact that if we'll get it to him, he'll create for them. Everybody will get easier shots when he's scoring. He just did a great job.”
West Limestone spent the entire game coming back after they fell behind 11-0 in the first four minutes of the game. The Wildcats cut Decatur's lead to 24-18 at halftime, and actually tied the game at 24 and again at 26 midway through the third quarter before the Red Raiders pulled away again.
Williams hit his final four 3-point attempts, including three consecutive in the fourth quarter to spark the Wildcats' final charge. West outscored Decatur 24-16 in the fourth quarter to take the victory.
Williams finished the game with 19 points, as he and Helms combined for 49 of West Limestone's 58 points.
Decatur was led by Smith Coon, who scored 15 points.
“Some nights you're going to play really bad and really dumb,” Taylor said. “But as long as you keep trying hard, you've got a chance.”
West Limestone's schedule doesn't get any easier, as the Wildcats will face Bob Jones in its second game of the Pepsi Challenge this afternoon.
“Coming here to this tournament and playing good teams is making us better,” Helms said. “It feels good to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.