Thorne Slaton rushed for two second-half touchdowns to help seal West Limestone's 41-14 win over Priceville as the Wildcats finished its Class 4A, Region 8 schedule unbeaten.
West Limestone will be the top seed from the region. Priceville's loss combined with Brooks' 30-7 win over Wilson eliminated the Bulldogs from postseason contention.
Colin Patterson had a touchdown pass for West Limestone (8-1, 7-0). Dakota Wilson opened the second half with a 78-yard kickoff return score. Bradley Smith added a score on a run. Maiko Bartmann kicked two field goals.
Xander Gaines scored from the Wildcats' 8 to cap the game's opening drive and put Priceville ahead 7-0 with 6:31 left in the first quarter.
From that point West Limestone responded with 27 unanswered points. On the ensuing possession Patterson threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to River Helms.
After forcing a Priceville punt, the Wildcats tacked on a Bartmann 27-yard field goal at the 8:28 mark of the second quarter.
Bartmann added a 25-yard field goal one second before halftime to give the Wildcats a 13-7 lead.
West Limestone stopped Priceville on downs near midfield following Wilson's kickoff return score and Slaton capitalized on the field position with a 5-yard run to increase the lead to 27-7 with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter.
Priceville narrowed its deficit with a Wyatt Hurt 27-yard touchdown pass to Joey Lubisco with 9:32 left in regulation.
Slaton and the his team's defense helped insure there would be no fourth-quarter collapse by the Wilcats.
Priceville recovered an onside kick at West Limestone's 43 but was stopped on downs four plays later at the 46. Logan Haggard registered an 11-yard sack, the first of two he recorded in the game, on second down after the Bulldogs picked up eight yards on first down.
Slaton took over with two carries. After and 8-yard run on first down he scored on a 44-yard burst with 7:57 remaining in the game.
West Limestone stalled Priceville's next drive on downs at the Bulldogs' 47. Smith's 17-yard touchdown wrapped up the drive and the scoring.
West Limestone will host Ardmore in its regular season finale Thursday before beginning the Class 4A playoffs the following week.
