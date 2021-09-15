The West Limestone Wildcats appeared in the Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings this week.
The Wildcats, who are currently 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in the region, received 48 votes in Class 4A and are currently ranked eighth.
West opened the season with a 55-28 win over the Clements Colts back on Aug. 26. Brett Beckworth, a senior running back for the Wildcats, opened the game with a 1-yard touchdown rush. From that point forward, it was an offensive shootout for the Wildcats, scoring eight touchdowns in the game. Senior and running back Dakota Wilson had 13 carries for 147 yards and one touchdown with a long run for 33 yards.
Sophomore and running back Easton Smith had five carries for 67 yards and one touchdown, while Dakota McNair, a junior, had eight carries for 57 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Colin Patterson, a junior, accounted for two touchdowns in the game, one rushing and one passing.
In the second game of the Wildcats' young season, West pulled off a 21-19 comeback victory Sept. 3 over Deshler. A late 13-yard rushing touchdown by Wilson in the fourth quarter allowed the Wildcats to narrowly escape with a win.
Wilson had 31 carries for 271 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner. Patterson was 16 of 24 for 197 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Smith also had a big game on the ground, carrying the ball 12 times for 103 yards. The Wildcats finished with 723 yards of total offense, 198 passing and 525 rushing.
West fell to Central-Florence (4-0) 33-21 last Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.