Two long pass plays and two goal line stands were enough to see West Limestone take a season-opening victory over Tanner Thursday night.
Christian Adams threw two long touchdown passes to River Helms late in the first half, and the Wildcats defense stopped Tanner inside the 5-yard line twice in the 21-2 win over the Rattlers.
The game was a defensive struggle much of the first half, with Tanner actually outperforming West Limestone in the opening quarter.
The Rattlers recovered a West Limestone fumble at the 26-yard line, and moved the ball all the way to the 1-yard line, with a 19-yard pass from Malik Atkins to Elinneaus Orr being the big play. However, a bad snap caused a fumble, which West Limestone recovered to stop the scoring threat.
Tanner's defense immediately put points on the board, however, as Thorne Slaton was tackled in the end zone for a safety to put the Rattlers up 2-0 late in the first quarter.
The score stayed that way until 2:12 remaining in the second quarter, as Adams hit Helms on a slant route that the junior turned into a 44-yard scoring play. Richie Grimes' extra point gave the Wildcats a 7-2 lead.
After Tanner punted on its next possession, West took over with less than 30 seconds remaining in the half, but it didn't take the Wildcats long to strike. Adams threw another deep pass to Helms, who caught the ball and broke a tackle on his way to a 55-yard touchdown play with just 5 seconds remaining in the half that gave the Wildcats a 14-2 halftime lead.
The second half featured a lot of strong defense and a lot of leg cramps, as both West Limestone and Tanner players weren't quite used to the humidity in a game setting.
Tanner had a chance to get back in the game early in the fourth quarter, as the Rattlers once again drove inside West Limestone's 5-yard line, but they were stopped on downs.
West put the game away with 5:46 left when Dakota Jefferson scampered 30 yards for a touchdown to put the Wildcats up by 19 points.
Adams finished the game with 158 yards passing on seven completions, with Helms having 99 yards receiving and two touchdowns on his two receptions. Jefferson had 55 yards rushing with a touchdown to lead West.
Tanner was led by Atkins, who had 85 yards passing and 44 yards rushing. The Rattlers suffered a huge blow when starting running back Michael Guster broke his collarbone, which will keep him out for much of the remainder of the season.
West Limestone (1-0) hosts East Limestone next Thursday night, while Tanner (0-1) will play at Clements next Friday.
