What looked to be a walk in the park turned out to be a nailbiter for West Limestone in Friday night's Class 4A, Region 8 game against Central-Florence.
But the Wildcats did just enough to hang on for the 28-20 victory, which kept them in first place in the region standings.
West Limestone took advantage of three Central turnovers in the first half to race to a 28-6 halftime lead, but failed to score in the second half, as Central made a comeback that only ended when West Limestone intercepted a pass with 14 seconds remaining in the game.
For the third straight game, West Limestone's opponent scored first. Central grabbed an early 6-0 lead when Jamal Ingram scored on a touchdown run to put Central up 6-0.
However, just like last week's game against Deshler, West Limestone dominated the rest of the first half, scoring 28 unanswered points to take a 22-point halftime lead.
Colin Patterson hooked up with River Helms for a 15-yard scoring strike that put West up 7-6 after Maiko Bartmann's extra point.
The Wildcats extended the lead after forcing a Central fumble deep in their own territory. Patterson took advantage of the good field position by throwing another touchdown pass to Helms to extend the lead to 14-6. Helms finished the game with 85 receiving yards and two scores.
West scored twice more before halftime, with Dakota Wilson scoring on a touchdown run before Thorne Slaton weaved his way through the Central defense on a 53-yard touchdown run with just 5 seconds remaining before halftime.
Central clawed its way back in the game in the second half with two long touchdown passes. Jackson Minor threw an 88-yard touchdown pass to Carson Brewer midway through the third quarter before Minor hooked up with Brewer again on a 38-yard scoring toss to cut West Limestone's lead to eight points.
After the two teams traded punts, Central had one final chance to tie the game, but West came up with the big interception at the end to seal the victory.
West Limestone improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in region play. The Wildcats are the only undefeated team remaining in the region. They will travel to West Morgan next Friday in another region contest.
