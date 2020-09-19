West Limestone sophomore quarterback Colin Patterson threw two touchdown passes and helped keep West Limestone undefeated with a 37-15 victory over West Morgan in a Class 4A, Region 8 game Friday night.
The Wildcats improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in region play, and are the only team still undefeated in the region.
Patterson had 132 passing yards in the game, and had to make use of his other receivers due to West Morgan double and triple-teaming All-State senior receiver River Helms. Helms had just one catch for -1 yard one week after having eight catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-20 win over Central-Florence.
West Limestone's special teams accounted for the first nine points of the game, as West Morgan's punt game was a complete disaster in the first quarter. The Rebels' first punt of the game was blocked and returned for a touchdown by Brody White. West Morgan's second attempt was almost as bad, as the snap sailed over the punter Alex Garcia's head. Garcia had to fall on the ball in the end zone for a safety, which gave West Limestone a 9-0 lead.
West Limestone's first offensive touchdown came on its final play of the first half. Patterson threw a touchdown pass to Christian Smith with less than 20 seconds until halftime to put the Wildcats up 16-0 at the break.
West increased its lead to 23-0 on its first possession of the second half when Patterson threw his second touchdown pass of the night, this one an 11-yard strike to White.
The lead remained 23 points until the fourth quarter, when West Morgan fought back with two straight touchdowns.
Connor Dillard made the score 23-7 with a 4-yard touchdown run. West Limestone lost a fumble on its next play from scrimmage, and Dillard scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to make the score 23-15 with 7:45 remaining.
However, West Limestone didn't fold. The Wildcats came right back with a 55-yard touchdown drive capped off by Dakota Wilson's 22-yard touchdown run. Thorne Slaton added the final touchdown of the night with a 31-yard touchdown run with a minute left to set the final margin.
West Limestone steps out of region play next Friday and travels to East Limestone in a Limestone County rivalry game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.