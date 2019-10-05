West Limestone keeps piling up the points. For the fourth consecutive game, the Wildcats scored 37 or more points, as they defeated Wilson 45-12 in a critical Class 4A, Region 8 matchup.
West Limestone was never challenged in the game. The Wildcats led 31-0 at halftime and cruised to victory in the second half. Once again, a balanced offense was the key. West had 229 rushing yards and 166 passing yards to out-gain Wilson 395-175 in total yardage.
West got the scoring started early when Brett Beckworth powered in from 1 yard out. The Wildcats scored a second time in the first quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Dakota Jefferson.
West Limestone then scored 17 more points in the second quarter to put the game away early. Thorne Slaton scored on a 4-yard run to put the Wildcats up 21-0 before C.J. Adams threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to River Helms.
Richie Grimes then connected on a 22-yard field goal late in the half to give the Wildcats a 31-point lead.
West added two more touchdowns in the third quarter to close the scoring. Jefferson scored his second touchdown of the game on a 9-yard run and Adams threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Helms.
Jefferson led the Wildcats with 121 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Adams completed 10 of 13 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns, while Helms had six catches for 96 yards and two scores. Tyree Hilaire also had three receptions for 43 yards.
West Limestone improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in region play while Wilson fell to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the region.
The Wildcats play Rogers next Friday in a game that will go a long way to deciding their playoff fate.
