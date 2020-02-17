West Limestone rolls to regional finals

Monday's Class 4A Northwest Regional semifinal was a prime example of what West Limestone's boys basketball team is. Nothing flashy; just relentless execution of the fundamentals.
It's an execution that resulted in a 54-38 victory over Haleyville and a trip to Wednesday's regional final against Brooks.
“People talk a lot about our defense, but I don't know if we do anything special,” West Limestone coach Justin Taylor said. “We've just got guys that like to guard. If you've got five guys who will take pride in defense, you guard the ball, fill the gaps and help. And you just commit to doing that over and over as long as the possession lasts. They do that, and I'm real pleased with it.”
That defensive effort never let Haleyville get a foothold in the game. West led 15-7 after one quarter and expanded the lead to 29-11 at halftime.
“West Limestone is fundamentally sound and extremely well-coached,” Haleyville coach Dylan Burleson said. “... Justin does a heck of a job over there. I would love to sit down with him over the summer and pick his brain.”
Haleyville made a small run to start the third quarter, helped out by West only scoring two points in the first 5:40 of the third quarter. But with the score at 31-18, Camryn Williams hit a 3-pointer that started a quick 7-0 run by the Wildcats.
River Helms then converted a 3-point play with 14 seconds remaining in the third quarter to give the Wildcats a 41-24 lead, and they were never threatened again.
West Limestone opened the fourth quarter on an 11-2 run to take its largest lead at 52-26 with 4:44 remaining. Taylor subbed out Helms, Williams and point guard Branson Owens at that point, and Haleyville finished the game on a 12-2 run to make the final score.
Helms led West Limestone with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Williams finished with 14 points and Brody White chipped in nine.
West Limestone improved its record to 15-12 and is one win away from going back to Birmingham for the state tournament. The Wildcats were state runner-ups last season. West got off to a slow start this season due in part to much of its basketball players joining the team after football season ended.
“You just don't look good (right after football season ends)," Taylor said. "You can't shoot and can't pass. But I would rather be good today than be good in the Thanksgiving tournament. We've got a lot of Thanksgiving tournament trophies that nobody gives a rip about from when we didn't have any guys that played football.”
West also played a tough schedule, facing a lot of Class 5A, 6A and 7A teams throughout the season. While they lost most of those games, they won a few, and those tough opponents helped prepare them for the postseason.
“You can't just do that with any team,” Taylor said. “You can get demoralized (after losses), but if we as a team learn from it, we'll be better for it the next day.”
West Limestone's schedule and postseason success gives the Wildcats a confidence Taylor said they will take into Wednesday's regional final against Brooks, which defeated West Morgan 62-41 Monday.
“Whoever we play Wednesday will be tough,” he said. “But they'll have to beat us. “We'll be ready.”
